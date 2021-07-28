PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.070-$1.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.43 billion.PayPal also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.700-$4.700 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $308.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,572,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.84. The stock has a market cap of $354.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

