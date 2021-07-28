PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 83,131 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.35% of PCTEL worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCTI. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in PCTEL by 29.6% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 913,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 208,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PCTEL by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 43,329 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of PCTEL by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,320,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 38,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PCTEL by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 30,333 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PCTEL by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406,519 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 21,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTI stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.69 million, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62. PCTEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, VP Sumeet Singh Paul sold 4,000 shares of PCTEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,510 shares in the company, valued at $480,755.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of PCTEL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

PCTEL Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

