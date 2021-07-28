PDC Energy (PDCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. On average, analysts expect PDC Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PDCE stock opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 3.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

In other news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at $601,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,149,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $631,102. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

