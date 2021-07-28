Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 843 ($11.01). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 837.20 ($10.94), with a volume of 793,363 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Pearson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 646.67 ($8.45).

Get Pearson alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 837.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.33 billion and a PE ratio of 20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.