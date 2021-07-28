Pendal Group Limited Acquires 28,883 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $67.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.85. The company has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 255,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total transaction of $18,306,515.70. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,071,934 shares of company stock worth $77,064,156. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.