Pendal Group Limited Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.48. 248,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,905,525. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

