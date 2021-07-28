Pendal Group Limited Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 127.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECL traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.33. 4,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,350. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.95, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.