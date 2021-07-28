Pendal Group Limited Has $8.73 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pendal Group Limited reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,299 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43,733 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,361,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.87.

WMT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.50. 69,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,428,504. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.29. The company has a market cap of $399.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

