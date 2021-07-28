Pendal Group Limited Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,361 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,404 shares of company stock worth $11,201,554. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $622.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,541. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $631.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $560.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $296.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.