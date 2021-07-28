Pendal Group Limited Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $44.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,780.59. 29,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,530.19. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,976.18.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

