Pendal Group Limited Trims Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pendal Group Limited reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other The Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Argus lifted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.96.

Shares of The Allstate stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.20.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

