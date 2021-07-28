PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 79.52%. The company had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. On average, analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.03. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $13.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.