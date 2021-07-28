PennantPark Investment (PNNT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 159.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%. On average, analysts expect PennantPark Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $431.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 78.69%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

