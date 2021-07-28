Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,259 ($16.45). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 1,259 ($16.45), with a volume of 539,528 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,072 ($14.01) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pennon Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 14.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,145.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of GBX 355 ($4.64) per share. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $14.97. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 5th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.09%.

About Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.