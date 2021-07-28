Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.08. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 352,775 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a market cap of $157.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51.

In other news, CEO Joseph F. Coradino sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $838,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mario C. Jr. Ventresca sold 26,000 shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $84,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,940 shares of company stock worth $966,325. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 904,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 394,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.