Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

Pentair stock opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. Pentair has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $72.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 22.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

