Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $72.73 and last traded at $71.70, with a volume of 1481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.89.

The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, raised their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.14.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

