Peony (PNY) Trading Up 41.9% Over Last 7 Days

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 51.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last week, Peony has traded up 41.9% against the dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001630 BTC on exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $8.92 million and approximately $130,327.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00047414 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000666 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 94.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 13,825,135 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.