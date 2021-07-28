Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Sells $746,578.98 in Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 155,862 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $746,578.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 76,881 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $364,415.94.

On Monday, July 12th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 59,844 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $238,179.12.

On Friday, July 9th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 146,227 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $564,436.22.

On Friday, June 25th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 44,098 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $164,926.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 41,866 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $156,160.18.

On Friday, June 11th, Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 72,411 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $272,989.47.

NASDAQ:PFMT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.75. 713,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,485. The company has a market capitalization of $262.44 million, a PE ratio of -45.50 and a beta of -0.77. Performant Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 104,693 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

