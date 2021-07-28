Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PSHZF opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45. Pershing Square has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

