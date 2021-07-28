Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PSHZF opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45. Pershing Square has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.
About Pershing Square
