Persimmon (LON:PSN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,886 ($37.71). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 2,873 ($37.54), with a volume of 506,765 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSN shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,261.38 ($42.61).

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,147.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a GBX 110 ($1.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.76%. Persimmon’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

Persimmon Company Profile (LON:PSN)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

