Perth Mint Gold Token Market Capitalization Tops $1.70 Million (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be bought for $1,823.83 or 0.04577036 BTC on popular exchanges. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $32,276.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Perth Mint Gold Token

PMGT is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 932 coins. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt . The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

