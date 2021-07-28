Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,031,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 282,900 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $17,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Grupo Santander raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.30 price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.78. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.33 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

