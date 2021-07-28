Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,023 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,402,339,000 after buying an additional 3,699,308 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,219,532,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,202,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,970,000 after buying an additional 254,300 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after buying an additional 7,532,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.93. 901,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,770,240. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

