Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.25

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.25 and last traded at $42.97, with a volume of 949022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.10.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $240.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

