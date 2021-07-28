Phala Network (PHA) Price Hits $0.73

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Phala Network has a total market cap of $132.94 million and approximately $39.94 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phala Network has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001835 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Phala Network

Phala Network is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,834,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars.

