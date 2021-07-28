Phantasma Energy Trading 62.3% Higher Over Last Week (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $991,336.39 and $22,052.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 62.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00036543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00099659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00123609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,525.84 or 0.99783630 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.44 or 0.00786233 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

