Phantomx Trading 16.8% Higher This Week (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 28th. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $28,215.33 and $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.25 or 0.00379582 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002578 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00013249 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.56 or 0.01200986 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000183 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.