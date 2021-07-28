Pharvaris’ (NASDAQ:PHVS) Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 4th

Pharvaris’ (NASDAQ:PHVS) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 4th. Pharvaris had issued 8,270,500 shares in its IPO on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $165,410,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharvaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pharvaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $456.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.36). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHVS. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Pharvaris in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

