Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s share price rose 10.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.88. Approximately 3,939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 60,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

PHVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pharvaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $505.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.06.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.36). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the first quarter worth $64,447,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at $23,811,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, General Atlantic LLC purchased a new position in Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at $67,716,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.