Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 687.20 ($8.98). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 683 ($8.92), with a volume of 2,041,252 shares changing hands.

PHNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 774.33 ($10.12).

The stock has a market cap of £6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,156.22.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

