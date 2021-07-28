Phoenixcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $57.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $57.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,784.96 or 0.99798631 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00029737 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.29 or 0.00989052 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.67 or 0.00345327 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.63 or 0.00382861 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005807 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00069434 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004153 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,669,412 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

