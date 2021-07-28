Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Tops $0.0151

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $115.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,811.37 or 0.99888243 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00029015 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.89 or 0.00963201 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00341136 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.14 or 0.00376714 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005814 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00064023 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004111 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,679,075 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars.

