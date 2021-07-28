Phore (PHR) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $5.02 million and $13,499.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phore has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007877 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.00237540 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,589,051 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.