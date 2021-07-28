Phore (PHR) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 28th. During the last seven days, Phore has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $9,445.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007808 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00237134 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,585,867 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.