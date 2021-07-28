Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Phunware in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $73.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 12.09. Phunware has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.30.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 917.94% and a negative net margin of 339.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Phunware will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phunware news, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $148,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,934.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $39,196.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,497.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

