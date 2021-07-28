Pi Financial Weighs in on B2Gold Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$458.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$449.67 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTO. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.40.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.57. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

In other news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total transaction of C$204,054.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,610,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,051,585.44. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total transaction of C$272,001.86. Insiders have sold a total of 89,641 shares of company stock worth $558,468 over the last 90 days.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

