Ping Identity (PING) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Ping Identity to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Ping Identity has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $68.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.83 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. On average, analysts expect Ping Identity to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PING opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.57. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,748,985 shares of company stock worth $278,177,396 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PING shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

