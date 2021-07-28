Pinkcoin (PINK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5,188.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $5,188.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 44.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.14 or 0.00376714 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002576 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013209 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.81 or 0.01181278 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000164 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 454,724,608 coins and its circulating supply is 429,464,172 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

