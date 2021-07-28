Piper Sandler Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,034.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,717.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $102.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,740.18. The company had a trading volume of 150,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,453.64. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,687.98. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

