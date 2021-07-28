Piper Sandler Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $255.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.08% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.04.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.65. 17,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,715. The stock has a market cap of $101.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.21. Stryker has a 12 month low of $185.20 and a 12 month high of $269.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,799,885,000 after acquiring an additional 58,099 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $811,698,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stryker by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,551,000 after acquiring an additional 216,709 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $659,171,000 after acquiring an additional 132,119 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $602,602,000 after acquiring an additional 38,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.