Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.89 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $3.10 or 0.00007736 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $572.40 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.16 or 0.00260072 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00117600 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00140396 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003226 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 184,748,142 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.