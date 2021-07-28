PIVX Market Capitalization Tops $34.59 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. PIVX has a market cap of $34.59 million and approximately $288,353.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 64.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015212 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00015394 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

