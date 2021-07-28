PIXEL (PXL) Market Capitalization Tops $1.77 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 28th. PIXEL has a market cap of $1.77 million and $3.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,611.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.19 or 0.01272842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.00339304 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00069290 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003362 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000053 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.