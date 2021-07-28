POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PNT stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $18.08.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.