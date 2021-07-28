Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Lowered to $158.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $169.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Shares of PII opened at $130.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.56. Polaris has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,572,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Polaris by 2,858.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,615,000 after acquiring an additional 424,227 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 816.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,536,000 after buying an additional 377,256 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1,881.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after buying an additional 291,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $31,147,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

