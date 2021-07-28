Polkalokr (LKR) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. During the last week, Polkalokr has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Polkalokr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0749 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkalokr has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $987,028.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,275,652 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Polkalokr Coin Trading

