Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 632.99 ($8.27). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 620 ($8.10), with a volume of 3,839 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of £86.71 million and a P/E ratio of -103.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 677.95.

Portmeirion Group Company Profile (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, NambÃ©, and Pimpernel brand names.

