Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock Position Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,764,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,976 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.84% of Poseida Therapeutics worth $16,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 582.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $515.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.02. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $15.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $37,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 41,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $354,680.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,100.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,083 shares of company stock valued at $758,458.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

