Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.222 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of PSTL opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a market cap of $258.94 million, a P/E ratio of -971.01 and a beta of 0.46. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Postal Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 129.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

